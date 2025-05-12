Riverside County deputies shoot woman allegedly armed with gun in Wildomar

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot by Riverside County deputies on Saturday night.

It happened at around 11:50 p.m. in the 32000 block of Lakeview Terrace, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. It was there that deputies were dispatched after receiving a report of a woman armed with a firearm.

They began to approach the home upon arrival, at which point the woman exited, allegedly holding a gun.

"The female refused to follow the deputies' commands, pointed the weapon at the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," said RSO's press release.

Deputies said that they provided medical aid to the woman until paramedics arrived and took her to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Per department policy, the deputies were placed on paid administrative leave while the Riverside County District Attorney's Office begins to investigate the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.