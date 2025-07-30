Riverside County deputies shoot allegedly armed motorcyclist after foot pursuit in Beaumont

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies shot and wounded a man who allegedly had a gun following a pursuit in Beaumont on Tuesday.

Deputies made contact with the suspect, who has not yet been identified, at around 6:40 p.m. on the side of the road near Redlands Boulevard and San Timoteo Canyone Road, according to a news release from the department.

"When asked if he had any weapons, the male became uncooperative and ran toward a residence in the area," the release said. "The deputy chased the male, giving him commands to stop and put his hands up."

It was then that deputies claim the man ran towards a home in the area, prompting a brief foot pursuit. At some point, the man allegedly produced a firearm, which resulted in deputies opening fire and striking the suspect.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in critical condition, the release noted.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and RSO says that the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per department policy. The Riverside County Sheriff's Force Investigation Detail is investigating the shooting.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 955-2777.