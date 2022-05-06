Riverside County DA task force arrests 26 for child sexual abuse crimes, parole violations

A task force led by the Riverside County District Attorney's office arrested 26 people in April alone for crimes including possession of child sexual abuse material, lewd acts with a child, and parole violations.

The arrests were made during a month-long operation from the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team, or RCCET, which is made up of officers and investigators from law enforcement agencies throughout the county, the state Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation, Homeland Security, and U.S. Marshals, and is led by the DA's Bureau of Investigation.

The task force conducted 52 sex offender compliance checks in Hemet, which resulted in five arrests for violating parole terms and 13 for failure to register as sex offenders. RCCET also conducted an online undercover investigation into a man who traveled to Riverside for sex with someone he believed was a child. The man was arrested and determined to be a registered sex offender in San Diego County.

RCCET also made arrests for possession of child sexual abuse materials after taking on a federal investigation, and serving search warrants at locations in Beaumont, Corona, Indio, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley, and Murrieta.