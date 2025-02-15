RISE LA 2025 DTLA art show benefits wildfire recovery

Some Los Angeles-based photographers have banded together, selling their art to raise funds for the people and communities impacted by the recent wildfires.

The downtown Los Angeles art show, RISE LA 2025 continues for a second night Saturday and is free to attend.

Photographers Jesse Rodriguez, Niaz Uddin and Kyle Cordova are hosting the two-day event at Elysium DTLA.

"This has been a beautiful example to me to see people in this industry come together, join forces, regardless of backgrounds and what we all do, and do something for our city," Rodriguez said.

The showcase continues Saturday, from 4 to 9 p.m.

"Dozens of the most talented LA photographers are donating stunning pieces to raise funds for the victims of the LA fires. So come out, see some beautiful art, enjoy food and drinks, and show love to our city," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

RISE LA 2025 benefit event continues for a second night on Feb. 15. KCAL News