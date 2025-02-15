Watch CBS News
Local News

RISE LA 2025 DTLA art show benefits wildfire recovery

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Rise LA 2025 art show benefits wildfire recovery
Rise LA 2025 art show benefits wildfire recovery 00:51

Some Los Angeles-based photographers have banded together, selling their art to raise funds for the people and communities impacted by the recent wildfires.

The downtown Los Angeles art show, RISE LA 2025 continues for a second night Saturday and is free to attend.

Photographers Jesse Rodriguez, Niaz Uddin and Kyle Cordova are hosting the two-day event at Elysium DTLA.

"This has been a beautiful example to me to see people in this industry come together, join forces, regardless of backgrounds and what we all do, and do something for our city," Rodriguez said. 

The showcase continues Saturday, from 4 to 9 p.m.

"Dozens of the most talented LA photographers are donating stunning pieces to raise funds for the victims of the LA fires. So come out, see some beautiful art, enjoy food and drinks, and show love to our city,"  Rodriguez wrote on Instagram.

screenshot-2025-02-15-080205.png
RISE LA 2025 benefit event continues for a second night on Feb. 15. KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.