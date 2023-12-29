Ring in 2024! New Year's Eve events around LA

It's time to close out 2023 and welcome the new year! Los Angeles has plenty to offer, indoors and outdoors to ring in 2024.

From firework displays, outdoor parties and dinner venues here's a sampling of what to do this New Year's Eve.

Downtown Los Angeles

NYELA at Gloria Molina Grand Park: Free — NYELA, one of the area's most popular destinations to ring in the New Year returns once again to downtown LA. The family friendly event offers live music, vendors, food and a litany of displays pointing to LA's rich culture. The countdown to the New Year will also be projected on the face of City Hall.

Prohibition NYE: This 21+ event offers people a chance to travel back to the 1920s in a massive Prohibition themed part in at Unino Station in downtown LA. The station, which serves as the backdrop for Roaring Twenties themed event, will be complemented by a performance from Chromeo, several other musicians and dancers. Throwback attire is highly recommended for attenedees, who can purchase custom cocktails and champagne before the ball drop as midnight strikes.

LA Noir NYE at the Biltmore: Yet another 1920s themed event, this time at the classy Biltmore hotel, offers people the chance to witness swing dancing, themed cocktails and an all out New Year's Eve celebration in downtown LA. Guests can also tour the speakeasy tunnels underneath the hotel.

Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square: Families can hit the ice for a day-long event full of the best winter wonderland that Southern California can provide for an affordable price.

LA Kings Holiday Ice at LA Live: An annual favorite returns to LA Live, where families can put on skates and glide about just feet from Crypto.com Arena like their favorite LA Kings players.

Greater Los Angeles

LA Zoo Lights: Not only can guests spend the night surrounded by some of the world's most exotic animals, but families are encouraged to stay throughout the evening and witness the dazzling holiday lights still on display, most of which are inspired by the zoo's inhabitants. The zoo is also offering a family-friendly dinner for $90 a person.

Astra Lumina at the South Coast Botanic Garden: Head to Rancho Palos Verdes to witness a dazzling light display along a nighttime trail through the South Coast Botanic Gardens. Nine different light installations offer plenty of opportunity to ring in the New Year in bright fashion.

Ice at Santa Monica: An 8,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink give families the affordable opportunity to hit the ice just a few blocks from the Pacific Ocean. Admission is $22 per person.

Hollywood

EVE at Universal Studios Hollywood: Park attendees can enjoy all of the rides that Universal Studios has to offer before a magnificent fireworks display at midnight, part of the annual EVE celebration. Beer, wine and champagne will be available for purchase for guests over 21 who visit the genre-themed areas around the park.

Long Beach

New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront: Free -- The Downtown Long Beach Alliance brings two fireworks displays on Dec. 31, at 9 p.m. and at midnight. The shows can be viewed from just about anywhere along the coast, but good viewing spots include ShoreLine Aquatic Park and Village, Alamitos Beach, Junipero Beach and the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier.

The Queen Mary's New Year's Eve Party: Tickets available for $169 -- Move through the ship and experience seven different parties with multiple countdown locations, party favors and two complimentary drinks -- 21 and over only.

Redondo Beach

Shade Hotel Redondo Beach New Year's Eve: Tickets available at $125 to $175 -- Shade Hotel Redondo Beach hosts a 007 NYE experience with a red carpet arrival, welcome cocktail, live music, casino tables and more you will surely feel like Bond in action.

Marina Del Rey

Annual New Year's Eve Fireworks & GLOW Party: Free -- On Dec. 31 at Burton Chace Park, fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. and midnight with the family-friendly GLOW Party at the park from 7 p.m. to midnight featuring live DJ entertainment, food trucks, photo booth, face painting and more. The fireworks shows will be shot from the Marina's south jetty and can be viewed from virtually anywhere in Marina del Rey.

For more fun New Year's Eve based events, with plenty of 21+ options, click here.