Woman charged with shooting at Rihanna's Beverly Hills home found competent to stand trial

A Florida woman who is charged with shooting at Rihanna's Beverly Crest area home was found competent to stand trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Ivanna Ortiz, 35, is charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in March.

Prosecutors allege that Ortiz drove to Rihanna's home from Florida on March 8 and fired several shots at the residence before speeding away. L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the gunfire struck Rihanna's home, a camper on the property and another nearby home.

According to officials, Rihanna and her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, were inside the camper when the shooting took place. LAPD officers said that two bullets hit the double-paned window of the Airstream but did not go through, and that a third struck the trailer's side, according to the Associated Press.

An LAPD report also detailed Rihanna's interview after the shooting, during which she told detectives that she was sitting at a window seat in the camper when she heard 10 loud sounds that sounded like banging on metal, AP reported. When she pulled back a curtain, she saw bullet holes in the front window of the Airstream. She then rushed to the back of the trailer, where Rocky was sleeping. The couple ran into the home to check on their children, Rihanna's mother and their staff, according to AP.

A bullet hole was also found on the exterior wall of the home's second-floor nursery, where the couple's three children and a nanny were when the shooting occurred, police said. The AP also noted that a neighboring home was struck.

After the shooting, Ortiz drove off but was later located and arrested by police about eight miles away from Rihanna's home, at the Sherman Oaks Galleria shopping center.

Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, rose to fame in the early 2000s with mega-hits like "Pon de Replay" and "Umbrella." Since then, she has turned her musical career into a business empire under her Fenty brand. She owns cosmetic, fashion and lingerie lines. She has been with her partner, ASAP Rocky, since 2020, and they share two sons and a daughter.