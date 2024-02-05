Ride-share driver arrested for sexually assaulting passenger before fleeing to Mexico for a year

The California Highway Patrol arrested a ride-share driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger. He allegedly hid in Mexico for a year after the attack.

It happened in San Bernardino County when a 37-year-old woman hailed a ride-share on Jan. 6, 2023. Officers said 50-year-old Antonio Ochoa picked up the victim and started driving to her destination before pulling a gun out of the center console. He allegedly proceeded to sexually assault her.

Investigators said he dropped her off at the destination, but not until the victim gave up her personal information. He then fled to Mexico and stayed there for over a year.

It wasn't until Feb. 1, 2024, that Ochoa returned to California from Mexico. He was arrested shortly after and booked for suspicion of sexual assault, kidnapping, and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information on the cause is urged to call CHP Officer Lomernick at (909) 383-4247.