Rick Montanez

Rick Montanez is a live breaking news and general assignment reporter for CBS LA Mornings.

Rick has extensively covered major local, regional and national stories in Southern California since 2015. He was on scene after the San Bernardino Terror attack. He secured an exclusive interview with relatives after a Southern California teacher was shot and killed at her school in the Inland Empire. Since moving back to Los Angeles, he has covered nearly every major wildfire in Southern California, including the devastating LA fires in 2025.

Rick joined CBS LA after nearly 5 years at KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. He moved back home to LA after covering California's Central Valley for KFSN-TV. Rick also worked at KKTV in Colorado Springs. He began his broadcasting career as a reporter, anchor, and weather forecaster at KIDK-TV in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He is the recipient of a Golden Mike award from the RTNA for Best Newscast.

Rick grew up in Montebello. He graduated from Bishop Amat Memorial High School, then earned his degree in Communications with an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism from the University of La Verne in 2006. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the LA chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.