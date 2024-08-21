Richard Simmons' death was accidental due to recent falls, family representative says

Almost six weeks after Richard Simmons died, a family representative says the fitness guru's death was accidental.

Simmons died at age 76 in his Hollywood Hills home on July 13, one day after his birthday. His cause of death still has not been publicly released by the Los Angeles Office of Medical Examiner, but a spokesman for the family issued a statement Wednesday saying the office provided details to his brother.

"The coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor," spokesman Tom Estey said in a statement initially provided to People Magazine.

"The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed," Estey said. "The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss."

In his shimmering tank tops and short shorts, Simmons was always full of energy and smiling. His aerobic videos in the 1980s and '90s transformed the home into a gym, teaching the world to get in shape with "Sweatin' to the Oldies."

His own struggles with weight propelled him on a fitness journey – where he started a movement, on moving.

"You know, I'm from New Orleans, Louisiana, we eat everything fried there, we even take leaves from outside and dip them in breadcrumbs and fry them," he told CBS' "Sunday Morning" in 2010.

Born in 1948 in Louisiana, Simmons struggled with his weight as a child, weighing 268 pounds when he graduated from high school.

After trying everything, Simmons took control of his weight by adopting a lifestyle of balance, moderate eating and exercise.

In 1973, Simmons moved to Los Angeles and looked for a health club that was welcoming to people of all shapes and sizes, but found most gyms were filled with people already in shape.

In 1974, after consulting with doctors and nutritionists Simmons established his studio SLIMMONS in Beverly Hills, where the overweight would feel welcome. He continued to teach classes and host inspirational seminars until 2013.

"I have to stay at 135 pounds to be in these 1980 Dolfin shorts," Simmons said.

His fitness videos sold more than 20 million copies. He played himself on TV shows, commercials, even cartoons.

He became a political activist for children, campaigning for physical education in schools, fighting for healthy eating and against fad dieting.

Simmons had just revealed in March that he was diagnosed with and treated for skin cancer "so many years ago."

The day before his death, on his birthday, Simmons had posted a message on his social media accounts on writing "Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails."