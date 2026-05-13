Rialto police investigating string of burglaries in River Ranch neighborhood

Rialto police are investigating a string of vehicle burglaries and vandalism that have residents in the River Ranch neighborhood living on edge.

"We moved here thinking it's a safe neighborhood, and then people are just coming in groups now," said Mellyssa Lomeli, who lives in the River Ranch community.

Police said they are aware of the concern that the series of crimes has caused throughout the community and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents.

An alleged porch pirate stealing from a Rialto homeowner's property. Kai Alcantara

"We are actively investigating these incidents and working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible," a news release from the Rialto Police Department said. "Increased patrol efforts and proactive enforcement measures are being conducted throughout the affected area as investigators continue to gather evidence and follow up on leads."

They told CBS LA that they have made more than 300 visits to the neighborhood in the past year, but no arrests have been made as the recent spike in crime continues.

"We are being very responsive to the community's issues, or the community's concerns, and we're hoping that our high visibility patrols will prevent some of the issues that are occurring," said Rialto PD Captain Lamont Quaker.

Residents were urged to stay vigilant and lock car doors, remove valuables from plain sight and report any suspicious activity to police.

A group of masked suspects allegedly attempting to break into a Rialto resident's car. Kai Alcantara

Despite the assurances from police, some residents say they feel like they can't live normally as the crimes continue.

"It makes me worried ... What's stopping them from busting down my mailbox or walking over to my house and breaking in?" said Kai Alcantara, another River Ranch resident.

Neighbors shared a slew of security camera footage from various incidents, showing masked suspects approaching their homes and stealing packages, taking things from truck beds and breaking into mailboxes.

"This is just strange, you know?" said Joel Tanedo. "We need to live here peacefully, but someone breaks in and we are not happy for that."

With no clear answer in sight, neighbors are teaming up with their homeowner's association to determine if they can install gates at the entrances to the neighborhood.

"You don't want to worry about outsiders coming in and invading your private area," Lomeli said.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact Rialto PD at 909-820-2550.