Wild video shows truck launching off overpass in Rialto before crashing onto 210 Freeway

Wild dashcam video footage shows the dramatic moments that a pickup truck launches off an overpass in Rialto before going airborne and crashing onto the 210 Freeway below on Friday night.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. near the Ayala Drive exit, according to Vanessa Alveal, who witnessed the intense moments on her way home from work.

"Passing by the bridge, I just saw the truck literally flying from the bridge and I hit the brake, because I was coming, like, 60 miles per hour," Alveal recalled. "I just didn't know if it was a car or an airplane, because I just saw this white thing just flew in front of me."

A snapshot from dashcam footage that shows the truck just before it crash lands on the 210 Freeway in Rialto on Dec. 5, 2025. Efrain Perez

The dashcam video showed the white pickup truck as it went airborne, clearing several lanes before landing on an SUV on the eastbound side of the freeway below. The truck then rolled, eventually coming to a stop in westbound lanes.

"It was very scary, because it was something I'd never experienced before," Alveal said. "I mean, you see it on movies, not in real life like that."

She was directly behind the SUV that the truck landed on top of, Alveal recalled, saying she was quick enough to slam her brakes before crashing into the chaotic scene herself. After getting out of her car, Alveal says her instincts took over and she rushed to the pickup truck, which wound up on its roof near the center divider of the freeway.

"I was able to get one of the guys around there. I don't even know who he was. They helped me to kind of climb on top of the truck, the door, to kind of see, because we couldn't see who was inside," she said. "So, we wanted to see if everybody, if anybody was badly injured. We wanted to see if we could help out anybody."

The aftermath of the crash on the 210 Freeway in Rialto on Dec. 5, 2025. Vanessa Alveal

Alveal says that the driver was bleeding but conscious after the crash. He and another person inside of the SUV were taken to hospitals by ambulance, she said. Though their conditions remain unclear in the days following the crash, witnesses said that there were no fatalities as a result.

"I'm, like, traumatized," Alveal said. "Like, I drove today and I was like, I'm still kind of scared to, I don't want to be driving much, and even on the freeway. ... I'm scared right now."

Circumstances surrounding the moments that led up to the crash remain unclear and CBS Los Angeles has reached out to the California Highway Patrol in hopes for more information, but has not yet heard back.