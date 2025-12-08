Driver from airborne Rialto 210 Freeway crash is in stable condition, authorities say

The truck driver involved in a wild airborne crash on the 210 Freeway in the Inland Empire is in stable condition, authorities confirmed.

The California Highway Patrol told CBS LA that the driver, who remains unidentified publicly, was the only person inside the white pickup truck when it careened off an offramp and onto the eastbound lanes near the Ayala Drive exit around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The exact extent of the man's injuries was not immediately clear.

Dramatic dashcam footage showed the incident, which remains under investigation, occurred on a busy portion of the freeway during rush hour. Vanessa Alveal, who witnessed the intense moments on her way home from work, said it took her time to process what was happening.

"Passing by the bridge, I just saw the truck literally flying from the bridge and I hit the brake, because I was coming, like, 60 miles per hour," Alveal said. "I just didn't know if it was a car or an airplane, because I just saw this white thing just flew in front of me."

The truck rolled into the westbound lanes, where it eventually settled. It landed on top of an SUV that was directly in front of Alveal. The conditions of the occupants remains unclear, but witnesses said no fatalities were reported.

"I'm, like, traumatized," Alveal said. "Like, I drove today and I was like, I'm still kind of scared to, I don't want to be driving much, and even on the freeway. ... I'm scared right now."

No additional details were immediately made available.