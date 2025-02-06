Rev. Al Sharpton leads memorial service for Eaton Fire victims

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton led a memorial service for Eaton Fire victims to call on leaders to support the historic Black neighborhoods in Altadena.

Loved ones of the people who died during the fire expressed their grief and gratitude to the community gathered inside First AME Church in nearby Pasadena.

"Everybody who's reached out and sent love, believe me, I heard you," Zaire Calvin said. "I appreciate you. I'm listening and I love you guys all."

Calvin's 59-year-old sister Evelyn McClendon died in her home during the fire. Calvin was evacuating his baby and elderly mother when he separated from his sister, who lived next door. He and his cousin found her remains when they returned to the rubble.

"I want to make sure my sister is honored the way she wanted to be honored," Calvin said. "She was a devout Christian who believed in Jesus Christ and praised and worshipped with her online community."

Along with Calvin, Eric Nickerson spoke about his father, 83-year-old Rodney Nickerson. Eric said his father, an engineer and veteran, was proud to raise a family in Altadena. Rodney's grandfather founded Nickerson Gardens, the largest public housing community in Los Angeles.

"We are here to unite as one," Eric said. "We will walk side-by-side. We will not walk behind each other. If someone needs to be pulled up, this is the time to do it."

A recent study by UCLA found that Altadena's Black community was disproportionately affected by the Eaton Fire, which the study says exposed how decades of segregation and redlining practices left Black households more vulnerable. The report revealed that 61% of Black households in Altadena were located within the Eaton Fire perimeter. The study found that 48% of the homes were destroyed or sustained major damage.

"These families need to be restored and there should not be bias between how you handle one side of victims and the other I come to stand with these families," Sharpton said. "They do not need to be replaced or displaced. They need to be back in their homes as it is."

Some of the victims' families took legal action for their losses.

"Our mother was love, light," Lisa Kelley said. "She loved her family, her friends and community. She helped anybody without being asked."

Kelley's mother, 83-year-old Erliene Kelley was a retired pharmacist who took pride in her Altadena home.

"I give my condolences to the other people who have lost their families," Kelley said. "But, we are Altadena strong and we will rebuild and we will be fine."