Residents raise enough money to save Compton Community Garden

The Compton Community Garden has reached its fundraising goal to save its beloved landmark.

It has been a staple of the area for the last decade, highly regarded as a sliver of serenity in the midst of how busy life can be. The popular spot, located at 1317 S. Long Beach Boulevard, has treated locals to gardening classes, concerts and other community-building opportunities.

"In Compton, we don't have nothing," said Elisa Villegas, who gathers with her friends at the garden on a weekly basis. "Really, we don't have nothing. This place is nice for us."

According to Dr. Sheridan Ross, who founded the garden, residents said they have raised enough money to purchase the land after being blindsided by a massive "For Sale" sign last month.

"We thought it was a cruel April Fool's joke," said Jonathan Fajardo, who works with the garden. "We made some calls and found out how real it was."

Since the sign went up on April 1, the private landowner has received a $500,000 offer. While the garden had raised over $445,000 on GoFundMe, it is unclear how much money poured in from donations directly made to the foundation.

The owner has yet to accept the offer. Ross believes the deal will be completed in a matter of weeks, officially delivering the deed to the Compton Community Garden.