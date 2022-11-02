Residents outraged after a service dog was stolen from a Long Beach front yard

For Lisa Hartouni, her dog Jack is much more than just a pet.

"I broke a disc in my back a few years ago and have a bad knee that collapses periodically," she said.

Lisa Hartouni

With her injured back and a bad knee, the 110-pound German Shepard helps Hartouni get around, stand and even picks stuff up for her. The two developed a bond many pet owners understand.

"It's just like anyone else who has a dog, you just get connected to them," said Hartouni.

That bond was tragically severed after two men stole Jack out of Hartouni's front yard on Saturday afternoon at about 3 p.m. The men arrived in two cars before walking toward Hartouni's home. Shortly after, they snatched the German Shepard out of the front yard but Jack was able to break free and run back into the house.

The suspects eventually subdued the dog and drove away with it.

"I just can't believe someone would come into a yard and take my dog — or anyone's dog," said Hartouni.

Since Jack was 150 feet from the main road Hartouni thinks this wasn't a random theft and believed her dog was targeted.

"About two weeks ago I was stopped on the street walking Jack and this man insisted that Jack was his friend's dog and he wanted Jack," she said. "He was consistent."

According to Hartouni, she has owned Jack for six years.

"I went and got him when he was 2 months old," she said. "I went to see a bunch of puppies in a yard somewhere and he came up and sat on my foot. It's like he chose me."

Neighbors have put up flyers and even started a GoFundMe page to help with a reward. However, Hartouni hopes those who have Jack will simply give him back.