Los Angeles

Residents asked to stay indoors as police search for armed suspect in La Verne

By Iris Salem

Police are actively searching for an armed suspect in La Verne and are asking residents to stay indoors.

La Verne police said the impacted area extended from Bonita to Damien avenues, Palomares to Damien avenues, Wheeler to Palomares avenues, and Wheeler to Bonita avenues.

Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a white shirt with a black and white horizontal stripe sweatshirt and dark pants.

Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity by dialing 9-1-1. 

October 29, 2023

