5 hospitalized after stabbing in Reseda; suspect arrested

Five people were hospitalized after a stabbing in Reseda on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Darby Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived and found five people who required hospitalization, three of which were rushed by paramedics in serious condition. Two others were hospitalized in fair condition, they said

Police say that three of the victims, men aged 25 and 50 and a 53-year-old woman, were stabbed.

At the latest the victims in their 50s are in stable condition while the 25-year-old man remains critical, according to police.

The suspect, man in his 30s, was taken into custody at the scene. He was taken to nearby hospital in stable condition, LAPD said.

No further information was provided on a motive in the incident.