Rescued sea turtle released by Long Beach aquarium staff after nearly 1 year of care

A green sea turtle that was rescued last year in critical condition made a full recovery at the Aquarium of the Pacific and was released back to its natural habitat, the lower San Gabriel River in Long Beach.

The turtle, named Porkchop, was rescued in March 2025 from tangled fishing line wrapped around its flipper, keeping it from swimming away.

Porkchop was taken from its San Gabriel River habitat, the northernmost known habitat for Pacific green sea turtles, to the care of aquarium veterinarians. Its front flipper was 90 percent dead from no blood circulation, caused by the fishing line, and a fishing hook was lodged in the back of its mouth.

Vets removed the hook and surgically removed the dead part of the flipper.

Porkchop the sea turtle release Robin Riggs

"When this turtle first arrived, we did not know what the outcome would be because of its critical condition," Dr. Brittany Stevens, Aquarium of the Pacific veterinarian, said. "We are thrilled that this turtle was able to heal and gain its strength, so much so that it was able to return home."

Porkchop was the first rescued sea turtle to stay in the aquarium's new sea turtle rehabilitation area, unveiled in late January. It was released on Feb. 27.

The Aquarium of the Pacific has rehabilitated and released rescued sea turtles since 2000. Some have been fitted with satellite tracking devices to monitor migration patterns and gather other habitat data.

All species of sea turtles found in waters of the United States are listed as either endangered or threatened and are protected by the Endangered Species Act.

For stranded sea turtle sightings in the San Gabriel River or elsewhere, call the West Coast Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Network's hotline at (562) 506-4315.