Rescue crews save four hikers, their dogs after getting trapped in icy terrain of Mt. Baldy

Rescue crews in San Bernardino saved two separate groups of hikers and some dogs that had become stranded in the icy terrain of Mt. Baldy over the weekend.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials, rescue crews were dispatched to the area at around 11 a.m. after a pair of hikers that had gone hiking, along with their two dogs, got stuck in an area of difficult conditions. They slid about 20 feet on ice, finally coming to a stop but unable to move any further.

The hikers called 911 and reported their coordinates to SBCSD, who hoisted the hikers to safety using a rope rescue system.

Just a couple hours later, deputies were again dispatched to Mt. Baldy in response to another call of stranded hikers. The couple contacted authorities at around 1:20 p.m., stating that they had come upon an icy patch and felt as if they would slide down the mountain if they continued. As they attempted to turn back, they saw the previous couple being rescued and requested a similar service from the crew as they "did not feel comfortable hiking out on their own," according to Corporal Ryan Peppler.

All four of the hikers and the two dogs were safely returned to more favorable ground.

None are believed to have suffered injury.