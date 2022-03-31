Report: Will Smith was not asked to leave Oscars ceremony after slap

Chris Rock briefly comments on Will Smith Oscar slap at top of Boston Show

New reports dispute a claim from the Academy that Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony, but refused, after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on the stage of the Dolby Theatre Sunday night.

Several sources told Variety and TMZ Thursday that Smith was never formally asked to exit the theatre following the slap, countering an allegation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Wednesday, which claimed that "Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused."

About 40 minutes after the slap, Smith won the best actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in "King Richard." He received a standing ovation and proceeded to deliver a six-minute acceptance speech.

Variety editor Clayton Davis, who was inside the Dolby Theatre for the ceremony, told CBSLA that if Smith was indeed asked to leave, then the Academy's response in the 40 minutes after the slap was confusing.

"If that's the case, they let him accept his best actor trophy, speak for five to seven minutes, uninterrupted, didn't try to play him off," Davis said.

Denzel Washington comforts Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

The Academy also confirmed Wednesday that it has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith. It stated that it will vote to discipline Smith during the next board meeting on April 18. Punishments may include suspension or expulsion. Members who have been expelled include Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski and Bill Cosby.

Will Smith issued an apology to Rock Monday, stating that his behavior was "out of line" and "not indicative of the man I want to be."

Rock addressed the situation for the first time Wednesday night at a live show in Boston, the first in a worldwide tour.

"I don't have like a bunch of s--- about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have like a whole show I wrote before this weekend," Rock told the raucous crowd. "I'm still kind of processing what happened."

Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on Tuesday morning posted a brief message to Instagram which read: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

The shocking moment came towards the tail end of Sunday night's telecast, when Rock -- who was presenting the award for best documentary feature -- made a joke about Pinkett Smith.

Rock, referencing Pinkett Smith's bald head, suggested she would be starring in a sequel to the 1997 movie "G.I. Jane."

"Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it."

Pinkett Smith has talked in the past about having the hair-loss condition alopecia. And her husband, who initially appeared to laugh at the quip, then lumbered on stage and slapped Rock.

"Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock told the crowd, who initially laughed, thinking it was a bit.

Smith returned to his seat, then yell at Rock twice, "keep my wife's name out of your f----- mouth."