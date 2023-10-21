Report: Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was reportedly robbed at gunpoint outside of a hotel in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Officers with Los Angeles Police Department were called to the scene early Friday morning outside after the robbery occurred, according to TMZ Sports. They say that two men approached Robinson at gunpoint and demanded his property.

It's estimated that more than $100,000 worth of jewelry was taken during the robbery.

Robinson was not injured in the incident, TMZ said.

It was unclear if any arrests have yet been made or if the stolen property was recovered.

KCAL News is awaiting response from the Los Angeles Police Department in regards to the incident.

Robinson, 29, began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. While there, he won a ring in Super Bowl LIV. In 2022, he spent several games with the Baltimore Ravens before signing with the Rams prior to this season.