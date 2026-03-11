Chef René Redzepi resigns from Noma amid abuse allegations and protests outside his LA restaurant

René Redzepi, the head chef of Denmark's Noma, has resigned from the restaurant amid abuse allegations and protests outside his Los Angeles pop-up location.

Redzepi's Danish restaurant Noma is one of the highest-rated in the world. For months, he and his staff have been setting up a temporary location in Los Angeles, with reservations priced at $1,500 per person. The six-week run sold out in just minutes.

"The recent weeks have brought attention and important conversations about our restaurant, industry, and my past leadership," Redzepi wrote in an Instagram post. "After more than two decades of building and leading this restaurant, I've decided to step away and allow our extraordinary leaders to now guide the restaurant into its next chapter."

Redzepi added that he resigned from his nonprofit's board. The organization, named MAD, wrote on its website that it focused on helping people new to the restaurant industry.

Several corporate sponsors, including American Express, pulled out of Noma's LA location after the New York Times reported that dozens of former employees accused Redzepi of creating a toxic work environment with constant verbal and even physical mistreatment.

"To be honest with you, I think the repercussions of staying silent are worse than me speaking up and standing with my peers against violence," said Jason Ignacio White, former Noma employee.

White said he witnessed widespread abuse during the five years he worked for the celebrity chef as director of fermentation, one of the highest levels of leadership in the company.

"People being stabbed with barbecue forks, to another instance where Rene actually dropping his child so he can choke a team member for a strawberry," White said.

Redzepi responded to allegations with an apologetic statement on social media. He added that he has been working on his anger management in therapy.

Protesters demonstrated outside of Noma's L.A. pop-up location at the Paramour Estate in Silver Lake.

"Who wants to eat in an environment of abuse," said Saru Jayaraman, a member of One Fair Wage, an organization that called for Redzepi's resignation. "Who wants to eat food that comes from the tears and sweat of people who are suffering?"

Redzepi said his team will continue their work at the L.A. location.

"This team will carry forward together into our L.A. residency, which will be a powerful moment for them to show what they've been working toward and to welcome guests to something truly special," Redzepi wrote.