Protests planned at Noma's LA pop-up amid abuse allegations against chef René Redzepi

Protesters plan to demonstrate outside a pop-up restaurant at the Paramour Estate in Silver Lake following abuse allegations against chef René Redzepi.

Redzepi's Danish restaurant Noma is one of the highest-rated in the world. For months, he and his staff have been setting up a temporary location in Los Angeles, with reservations reaching $1,500 a person. The six-week run sold out in just minutes.

However, several corporate sponsors, including American Express, pulled out of Noma's LA location after the New York Times reported that dozens of former employees accused Redzepi of creating a toxic work environment with constant verbal and even physical mistreatment.

"To be honest with you, I think the repercussions of staying silent are worse than me speaking up and standing with my peers against violence," said Jason Ignacio White, former Noma employee.

White said he witnessed widespread abuse during the five years he worked for the celebrity chef as director of fermentation, one of the highest levels of leadership in the company.

"People being stabbed with barbecue forks, to another instance where Rene actually dropping his child so he can choke a team member for a strawberry," White said.

He is part of an activist group called "One Fair Wage," which is calling for Redzepi to step down and for better working conditions.

"Who wants to eat in an environment of abuse," said Saru Jayaraman, a member of One Fair Wage. "Who wants to eat food that comes from the tears and sweat of people who are suffering?"

The protesters plan to continue demonstrations for at least the first month of the restaurant's run.

Redzepi responded to allegations with an apologetic statement on social media. He added that he has been working on his anger management in therapy.

"He did not really admit to the extreme violence and the conditions he put his staff and unpaid interns through," White said.

Noma said they are looking into the allegations as well. The pop-up event starts at 11 a.m.