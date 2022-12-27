Remaining 'inflation relief' checks to be issued by Jan. 14

A lot of people in California are still waiting on their middle class tax refund -- 3 million have yet to receive the funds.

About 23 million California residents are eligible for "inflation relief" checks ranging from $200 to $1,050 after Governor Gavin Newsom signed the state budget back in June which included the $9.5 billion in payments.

The Franchise Tax Board reports that the bulk of the payments have been sent -- about 7 million direct deposits and 3.5 million debit cards have been issued so far, totaling about $5.7 billion out of the allotted $9.5 billion.

For those who did not file their taxes electronically, check the mail … the remaining outstanding inflation relief credits will come in the form of debit cards between now and Jan. 14.