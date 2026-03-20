Rehabilitated sea lion trio released into ocean in Redondo Beach

A trio of sea lion pups set forth into their vast ocean home on Friday after a rehabilitation stint with Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles.

According to MMCC CEO John Warner, the three pups were separated from their mothers shortly after birth and became malnourished, since they never learned how to find their own food.

The MMCC rescued the pups and nursed them back to health. And on Friday, after a small hesitation by the trio at the water, they were released into the Pacific Ocean in Redondo Beach.

"They had to build up the courage," Warner said. "They're rediscovering the water."

Prior to the release, state Sen. Laura Richardson of Long Beach announced a new bill, SB 1286, that would designate the California sea lion as the official state pinniped.

"California sea lions are critical, high-profile indicators of marine ecosystem health, acting as sentinels that reflect changing ocean conditions, prey availability, and pollution levels through their diet, reproductive success, and population health," a fact sheet about the proposal says. "SB 1286 would further establish their significance in our state by declaring them the state pinniped, encouraging further preservation and environmental habitat support."