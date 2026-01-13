Watch CBS News
Registration for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics tickets begins Wednesday

Austin Turner
Registration for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics ticket draw opens on Wednesday, and many Southern California residents could have a chance to secure their tickets early.

According to LA28, those who register for the draw and are selected will receive an email later, providing them with a randomized time slot to purchase their tickets.

Anyone across the globe can register, although local LA-area residents with billing postal codes in LA, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside or Orange counties will also be entered into a draw for a local presale, which runs from April 2-6. To receive eligibility for the presale, entrants must register by March 18.

Oklahoma City-area residents can also register for canoe slalom and softball events, as they'll be held there.

Local presale registration does not guarantee a time slot.

The schedule for the 2028 Summer Olympics events can be found here. Ticket sales for the 2028 Paralympic Games will begin in 2027.

