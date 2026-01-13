Registration for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics tickets begins Wednesday

Registration for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics ticket draw opens on Wednesday, and many Southern California residents could have a chance to secure their tickets early.

According to LA28, those who register for the draw and are selected will receive an email later, providing them with a randomized time slot to purchase their tickets.

Anyone across the globe can register, although local LA-area residents with billing postal codes in LA, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside or Orange counties will also be entered into a draw for a local presale, which runs from April 2-6. To receive eligibility for the presale, entrants must register by March 18.

Oklahoma City-area residents can also register for canoe slalom and softball events, as they'll be held there.

Local presale registration does not guarantee a time slot.

The schedule for the 2028 Summer Olympics events can be found here. Ticket sales for the 2028 Paralympic Games will begin in 2027.