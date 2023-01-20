Watch CBS News
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.

According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month.

According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.

Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.

According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:

  • Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria
  • Regal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; 
  • Regal Yorba Linda & Imax
  • Regal Parkway Plaza in El Cajon
  • Regal Escondido Stadium 16 
  • Regal Hemet

The Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

