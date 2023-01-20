Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.

According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month.

According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.

Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.

According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:

Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria

Regal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa;

Regal Yorba Linda & Imax

Regal Parkway Plaza in El Cajon

Regal Escondido Stadium 16

Regal Hemet

The Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.