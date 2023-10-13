Redondo Beach 15-year-old honored for her anti-harassment efforts at the White House

A 15-year-old from Redondo Beach dedicated to combating online harassment and abuse was among the 15 "Girls Leading Change" honored at the White House today in celebration of the International Day of the Girl.

Mona Cho is a member of the Beach Cities Health District's Youth Advisory Council and the district's newly created Youth Health & Safety Committee, where she leads a team of five students in a campaign to spread awareness on how to stay safe on social media, and to prioritize mental health online.

As part of this work, Mona created a short film that follows real-life stories of the impact of damaged digital footprints. Through the Plan USA Youth Leadership Academy, she leads the Digital Online Safety and Empowerment Initiative.

Mona hopes to continue using film as a tool to promote online safety and call for change.

Mona was the only Californian honored at the celebration in the East Room of the White House hosted by First lady Jill Biden.

"President Biden and I are honored to have all of you at the White House for this first-ever celebration of Girls Leading Change," Jill Biden said. "The girls on this stage are using their voices to change their communities and shine a light on issues that are often overlooked. They're protecting and preserving the earth, writing and sharing stories that change minds, using their summer breaks to testify before their state legislature, and turning their pain into purpose. We often tell young people like all of you that you're the future. And it's true. But you're also our present."

The honorees were selected by the White House Gender Policy Council for their efforts in "leading change and shaping a brighter future in their communities across the United States," according to the White House.

United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 on December 19, 2011, declaring Oct. 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls' rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.