Redlands police warn of organized burglary ring targeting homes

Redlands police are warning of an organized burglary ring that they believe is responsible for hundreds of residential burglaries across Southern California, and is now targeting Redlands.

The Redlands Police Department released home surveillance footage Tuesday, showing a trio of burglars meandering outside a home, then shattering a glass door panel to enter the home. The group appears to have their own uniform, wearing the same light-colored pants and hooded sweatshirts with backpacks.

Detectives believe the organized team may belong to the South American Theft Groups.

Several homes have been hit over the last couple of weeks in Redlands and there is a pattern as many of the residences are adjacent to open spaces, like hillsides and trials, and are burglarized during the afternoon and evening hours, between about 3 to 7:30 p.m.

The burglars are known to have lookout vehicles near the residence, and wear clothing to fit in, such as construction vests, backpacks, face coverings or carrying construction equipment.

Redlands police are asking residents to be on the lookout and report any suspicious activity at (909) 798-7681.