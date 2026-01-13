Woman injured, 2 cats killed in San Bernardino County mobile home fire

A woman suffered severe burns and two cats were killed when a mobile home was engulfed in flames in Redlands on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home park in the 600 block of Dearborn Street at around 11 a.m. after learning of the fire, according to a news release from the Redlands Fire Department.

Upon arrival, they found smoke and flames coming from a single-story mobile home. They found the resident, a woman who was inside when the fire broke out, sitting on the sidewalk across the street. They said she was able to escape before they arrived, suffering severe burns in the process.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics. They said her injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Firefighters said that the flames extended into the kitchen and living areas of the mobile home, but that they were able to control the fire before it spread to two cars parked in the nearby carport or other neighboring residences.

It took them 20 minutes to extinguish the flames, but crews remained on scene for more than five hours, RFD officials said. They estimated the damage of the blaze to be $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.