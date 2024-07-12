Watch CBS News
Local News

Redlands couple beaten and robbed while sitting in their own backyard

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Redlands couple beaten and robbed while sitting in their own yard
Redlands couple beaten and robbed while sitting in their own yard 00:43

A San Bernardino County neighborhood is shaken after a couple was beaten and robbed while sitting in their own backyard on Thursday.

It happened in the early morning at a home in the 1600 block of N. Orange Street in Redlands, according to neighbors living nearby. 

The victims say that they were sitting in their yard when they were pepper sprayed and attacked by three men wearing masks, which left both hospitalized. 

Now, neighbors are living on edge, fearful that they could be the next victims of the unknown assailants. 

"It is very scary," said Ifham Shad. "I would like to have every neighbor, they should be linking together, maybe on a weekly basis or monthly basis to make sure something like this will never happen again."

It's not clear what exactly what taken from the couple during the robbery.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact Redlands police. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.