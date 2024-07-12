Redlands couple beaten and robbed while sitting in their own backyard

Redlands couple beaten and robbed while sitting in their own yard

A San Bernardino County neighborhood is shaken after a couple was beaten and robbed while sitting in their own backyard on Thursday.

It happened in the early morning at a home in the 1600 block of N. Orange Street in Redlands, according to neighbors living nearby.

The victims say that they were sitting in their yard when they were pepper sprayed and attacked by three men wearing masks, which left both hospitalized.

Now, neighbors are living on edge, fearful that they could be the next victims of the unknown assailants.

"It is very scary," said Ifham Shad. "I would like to have every neighbor, they should be linking together, maybe on a weekly basis or monthly basis to make sure something like this will never happen again."

It's not clear what exactly what taken from the couple during the robbery.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact Redlands police.