Record-breaking spring heat headed for Southern California

Southern California's mild spring weather is taking a dive deep into summer.

Gusty winds, high surf, and temperatures that could hit triple digits are all on tap for the region this week. Temperatures start warming up Tuesday, which will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than on Monday, according to CBSLA Meteorologist Amber Lee.

The heat gets turned up even higher Wednesday, with highs in the 80s and 90s. The hottest days of the week are forecast to be Thursday and Friday, when highs will be in the 90s and 100s and could break heat records. Santa Ana winds could also return, making conditions feel even hotter and more uncomfortable.

We have gusty winds, high surf, and hot temperatures all on the agenda for the weather this week! Check out these graphics for information. Have a safe week, everyone! #CAwx #LAwind #LAheat #surf pic.twitter.com/KBmSE8oEfH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 5, 2022

Several advisories have already been issued for the region, including a high wind warning for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains through Wednesday at 3 a.m.

Heat advisories go into effect Wednesday morning for most of Southern California, with temperatures expected as high as 102 degrees in the Inland Empire. Orange County beaches may not be much cooler — temperatures could reach 98 degrees near the costs, and inland cities from Mission Viejo to Fullerton could see heat as high as 100 degrees.