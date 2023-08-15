Watch CBS News
Reckless driving suspect arrested after leading LASD on brief pursuit

By KCAL-News Staff

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a reckless driving suspect who led them on a brief pursuit through the Southland on Monday. 

The chase began just after 6:45 p.m. in East Los Angeles, according to the department. 

At around 7:05 p.m., the suspect stopped the vehicle, a white Hyundai SUV, at which point he and a passenger jumped out and ran on foot. 

One of the suspects was taken into custody following a foot chase at 7:10 p.m. 

There was no information on the second suspect, who is still outstanding.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 7:14 PM

