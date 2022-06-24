Recall Gascón office evacuated after receiving envelope with unknown white powder

The Recall Gascón office in West Los Angeles was evacuated after the campaign received an envelope filled with white powder.

At about 4 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department sent hazmat officers to the 11800 block of West Olympic Boulevard to investigate a suspicious envelope sent to the Recall Gascón office at the Westside Towers off the 11800 block of West Olympic Boulevard.

Authorities determined the white powder was baking soda.

The letter accompanying the baking soda was adorned with swastikas.