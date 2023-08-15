Read the full text of the Georgia Trump indictment document to learn more about the charges and co-conspirators

Breaking down Trump's fourth indictment Breaking down Trump's fourth indictment 04:12

Former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his associates have been indicted on 41 counts by a grand jury in Georgia for election fraud, racketeering and other charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The indictment handed up by the Fulton County grand jury names Trump and 18 others, including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, conservative lawyer John Eastman, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

All 19 defendants are charged with violations of the Georgia RICO Act, among other counts, alleging a conspiracy "to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump," after refusing "to accept that Trump lost" the 2020 presidential election.

Read the full indictment here (some personal details have been omitted):