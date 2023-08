Breaking down Trump's fourth indictment A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, indicted former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his associates for election fraud, racketeering and other charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman join "CBS Mornings" for a closer look at what this means both politically and legally.