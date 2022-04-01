Rangers find body in Griffith Park

Rangers in Griffith Park requested the assistance of the Los Angeles Fire Department after a dead body was found in Griffith Park.

According to LAFD, crews were called by the Los Angeles Park Rangers at about 7:10 p.m. asking for help recovering a body that was found in the park. The body was found in steep and rough terrain near 4700 Crystal Springs Drive.

(Credit: CBSLA)

LAFD said that the body was relocated to a nearby baseball field using a "short haul" hoist.

No information on the cause of death or a description of the victim was immediately available.

LAFD added once the body was relocated, law enforcement and the Coroner continued their investigations.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that the Rangers are handling the recovery but officers are assisting in the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.