Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside

Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.

The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.

Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.

Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 2:31 PM

