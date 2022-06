Randy's Donuts opens new location in Burbank

Randy's Donuts opened its new location in Burbank on Wednesday.

The donut shop held a grand opening celebration at the new store and had a few special items on its menu.

The new location celebrated the beginning of Pride month with special Pride donuts.

Randy's Donuts Burbank store is the donut shop's first location in the valley.