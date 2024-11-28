Rancho Palos Verdes neighbors enduring through landslide celebrate Thanksgiving

Nancy Katlhoff didn't expect traffic cones and signs reading "Road Closed" when she made a special delivery to her neighbor Cornee Gerrard.

The 84-year-old lives in the Portuguese Bend neighborhood which has been impacted by the Rancho Palos Verdes landslide.

"It means so much to me because, just knowing that people care — that people are thinking of you," Gerrard said.

Gerrard got two Thanksgiving dinners for herself and her daughter who was visiting from the Central Coast.

"Her home is, as you can see slanted, cracked in many different directions and falling into a sinkhole," daughter Gigi Greene said.

About 650 homes have been impacted by the slide. Many had their electricity and gas earlier this year, which is why the Rotary Club, the Community Home Owners Association and Palos Verdes Peninsula Realtors, along with City Hall, spearheaded the effort to provide more than 230 Thanksgiving dinners.

Terranea Resort prepared and packaged all of the meals.

"Help those that want to be in their home ... but do not have the resources to prepare turkey dinner," Terranea President Ralph Grippo said.

Kalthoff was one of the people who volunteered to make the deliveries.

"I know the roads," she said. "I know the people. At this time, I'm one of the recipients and a deliverer and why not?"

That's because her home is also damaged but she does know all of the detours caused by the damaged roads.

"Sometimes, when you have to the image of being rel fit, people feel you don't need anything and I do," Gerrard said. "I need help just like any other 80-year-old."

Gerrard and her daughter are celebrating Thanksgiving in her backyard. It's a reminder that even if you don't have a view like hers, the holiday is about having the best possible perspective.