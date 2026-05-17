Long Beach man arrested for deadly Riverside County hit-and-run crash

A Long Beach man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Riverside County over the weekend.

The crash was reported at around 8:10 a.m. on Saturday near Dinah Shore Drive and George Montgomery Way in the city of Rancho Mirage, which is about 10 miles southeast of Palm Springs, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, deputies located one of the drivers, later identified as Teresa Bowlin, a 57-year-old resident of Cathedral City, who was pronounced deceased at the scene," the release said. "Deputies learned that the other driver involved ran from the scene."

While searching the area, they located the suspect and took him into custody without further incident. He was identified as 23-year-old Long Beach resident Tyler Conant.

Detectives determined that Conant was under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred. He was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center for murder and felony hit-and-run.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time," deputies said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who knows more was asked to contact Riverside County Deputy Bret Meservey at 760-836-1600.