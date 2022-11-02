Watch CBS News
Rancho Cucamonga student shot, killed at Bloomington Halloween party

A Rancho Cucamonga student was shot and killed while attending a Halloween party in Bloomington on Monday night. 

Robert "Robbie" Plyley was a student at Alta Loma High School.

"I asked for your thoughts and prayers to be with the Plyley family during this difficult time," Principal Jason Kaylor wrote in a statement. 

According to Kaylor, Plyley succumbed to his wounds early Tuesday morning. Guidance counselors, peer counselors and school therapists are available for students grieving this loss. 

"We are committed to supporting our students through this difficult time," wrote Kaylor. "Please know that we will work closely with our students as we deal with this loss together as a school community."

