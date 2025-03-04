Rams trading Jonah Jackson to Bears for 6th-round pick after 1 disappointing season: reports

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round pick in the upcoming draft, according to reports from CBS Sports.

Jackson leaves the Rams following one tremendously disappointing season in which he failed to hold a starting job after signing a three-year, $51 million contract with Los Angeles as a free agent last spring. Jackson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, making the Pro Bowl in the 2021 season.

Jackson initially was expected to be the Rams' left guard, but he was moved to center during training camp. He then injured his shoulder in Week 2 and missed nearly two months.

Rookie sixth-round pick Beaux Limmer became the Rams' starting center in Jackson's absence. When Jackson returned from injury, he played just one game before getting benched for the next eight weeks, with Limmer retaining the starting job.

Jackson will have ample opportunity to win a job with the Bears as they attempt to rebuild most of their offensive line with all three starting interior linemen hitting free agency.

Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times last season, by far the most in the NFL, while Chicago's rushing attack was just 25th in the league at 102.0 yards per game.

The Rams' offensive line already appears to be set for next season with the re-signing of left tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year, $57 million deal last week. Left guard Steve Avila, Limmer and right guard Kevin Dotson are all under contract, while coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he is all but certain right tackle Rob Havenstein will be retained by the Rams.