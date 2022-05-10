Rams to host Broncos on Christmas Day

Los Angeles Rams fans can look forward to at least one special gift this Christmas: football.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams will host the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 25, in a "special slime-filled telecast" that will air on Nickelodeon.

The game will also be telecast traditionally on CBS2, and will stream on Paramount+.

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and NFL Today commentator Bill Cowher made the announcement Tuesday.

"You talk about entertaining and educating the young people," Cower said. "You simplify the game, you make it fun. It has the best message you can give to these little people. I know my grandkids watch it and look forward to watching it on Christmas Day."

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. The Broncos are expected to be formidable after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

The NFL will unveil its entire 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday.

Nickelodeon broadcast its first ever NFL game in 2021: a wildcard playoff matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears.