Rams sign LB Nate Landman to 3-year contract extension during impressive first season in LA

Linebacker Nate Landman has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams after his dynamic start to his first season with the team.

The Rams announced the deal Saturday for Landman, who has immediately seized a key role on the defense while leading the Rams with 91 tackles and four forced fumbles.

Landman joined the Rams on a $1.1 million veteran minimum deal this year after playing his first three NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him out of Colorado as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Landman was voted a captain by his teammates before his first season with Los Angeles even began, and he has started all 10 games as an interior linebacker and defensive signal-caller. He has repeatedly changed games by forcing fumbles with his now-signature "peanut punch" at the ball, and he has 1 1/2 sacks.

Landman is a vital component of a defense currently ranked second in the NFL in points allowed (17.2) and 13th in yards allowed (323.0). Among his many highlights, he punched out a key fourth-quarter fumble during his debut in the Rams' season-opening win over Houston, and he made 17 tackles in a win over Baltimore — the most by a Rams player since 1994.

He has even played well enough to compel the Rams to hand out a significant contact to an interior linebacker — a rarity in their traditional roster construction philosophy under general manager Les Snead.

"He's a great competitor," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Landman on Friday. "I think our guys immediately (gave him) the respect with just the way that he moves. Certain people just have a great feel for when to be able to push and pull, or what to say at the right moment or what not to say, and how to be able to lead, whether it's in a one-on-one setting or saying something in a group setting. He has a great feel. There are certain guys that just have some natural leadership traits and characteristics that endears them to their teammates."

Landman started 23 games and forced six fumbles over his final two seasons with the Falcons, who still allowed him to walk.

The Rams (8-2) are on a five-game winning streak headed into their visit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) on Sunday night. Landman will take on an increased leadership role in the injury absence of safety Quentin Lake, another captain and signal-caller.