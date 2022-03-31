Rams sign Bobby Wagner, future Hall of Famer, to five-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams continue to build on their Super Bowl Championship roster, adding veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year deal worth $50 million.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 26: Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Lumen Field on December 26, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. abbie parr / Getty Images

After losing fellow linebacker Von Miller on a monster contract that sent him to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams promptly responded by adding future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner Thursday. Wagner was previously released by the Seahawks on March 9.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal also comes with an additional $15 million in incentives, bringing the potential total to $65 million.

Wagner, 31, is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a six-time First-Team All Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion with the Seattle Seahawks, whom he had spent the entirety of his career with up to this point. He's the all-time leader in tackles for the Seahawks franchise.

He was also named to the NFL's 2010 All-Decade Team.

A Los Angeles native, Wagner played his high school ball at Colony High School in Ontario before attending Utah State University for college.

He was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seahawks and instantly began to make his impact felt on opposing offenses in the league. He was the runner-up for the 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year and finished top five in MVP voting in 2017.

Over the course of his career, Wagner has collected 1,383 tackles - 68 of which were for a loss, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and six forced fumbles in 150 games played. In 2021, he had a career-high in tackles with 170, 93 of which were solo.

Wagner will now join the likes of Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Jalen Ramsey, Greg Gaines and Ernest Jones in one of the league's better defenses on paper.