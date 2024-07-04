Watch CBS News
Sports

Rams re-sign veteran safety John Johnson after successful return last season

/ AP

Veteran safety John Johnson has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams after his successful return to the team last season.

The Rams announced the new deal Thursday for Johnson, a third-round draft pick in 2017.

Johnson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Rams as a starting safety. After making the decisive overtime interception in a victory over New Orleans in the NFC championship game, he made six tackles in Los Angeles' Super Bowl loss to New England in February 2019.

Johnson left for a lucrative free-agent deal with Cleveland in 2021. After two seasons as a starter for the Browns, he returned to Los Angeles last summer.

Johnson began last season as a reserve, but eventually resumed his starting job. He had two interceptions and 42 tackles while taking a leadership role in the Rams' young defense.

Los Angeles overhauled its secondary in the offseason, signing safety Kamren Curl from Washington and adding cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams — another former Rams defensive back returning to the team.

Johnson is likely to compete for playing time this upcoming season with third-year pro Russ Yeast and rookie Kamren Kinchens.

The Rams open training camp July 23 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

