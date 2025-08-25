"Rampage" Jackson denounces son's alleged assault on wrestler

A professional wrestler was hospitalized after Raja Jackson, son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, allegedly assaulted him during a livestream event in Los Angeles this weekend.

A recording of the livestream and cell phone video from the event at KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy shows Raja Jackson, 25, body slamming and throwing multiple punches at Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith's head, even as the wrestler appears to be unconscious.

The video shows other wrestlers intervening and stopping Raja Jackson's alleged assault. The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to the venue, but the suspect had already left the location. Detectives are investigating the incident.

In a statement, KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy described Raja Jackson's actions as "reprehensible" and "heinous."

"What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith," KnokX representatives wrote. "This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred."

Quinton Jackson denounced his son's actions and apologized on his behalf in a post on X. He said his son "suffered a concussion from sparring" and should not have been "doing anything remotely close to physical contact."

"I don't condone my son's actions AT ALL!" Jackson wrote. "As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I'm very upset that any of this happened,but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery."

Quinton Jackson wrote that Smith "unexpectedly hit" his son in the side of the head moments before the match. He added that his son was told "he could get his 'payback' in the ring."

A video shows Smith smashing a can into Raja Jackson's head before the two men stared each other down.

"I thought it was a part of the show," Quinton Jackson said. "It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this."

Smith's brother wrote on social media that the wrestler "is conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack." Smith's brother previously said the wrestler was stable but in critical care at a local hospital.

"In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans," KnokX wrote in a statement.

Police have not arrested anyone in the case. A fundraising page has been established to support Smith's recovery.