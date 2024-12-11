Ralphs files lawsuit seeking injunction against food trucks outside Pacific Palisades store

Ralphs Grocery Co. has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against a group of food truck operators that are allegedly creating a nuisance outside of the Pacific Palisades store.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction and a permanent injunction that would prevent mobile food vendors from coming within 200 feet of the store's perimeter. The story was first reported by LA Taco.

Ralphs is also seeking compensatory and punitive damages, claiming that the truck vendors have created a nuisance in the form of congestion, rudeness to store employees and trash generation, which has allegedly forced the store to buy more containers.

The suit alleges that the vendors have trespassed and intentionally interfered with the store's prospective economic advantage.

Since August, seven vendors have parked their businesses on Sunset Boulevard between La Cruz Drive and Carey Street, as well as Alma Drive between Toyopa Drive and La Cruz Drie, the lawsuit said.

Furthermore, the lawsuit claims that the trucks location inhibits the view of Ralphs employees and customers as the enter and leave the parking lot, which creates a dangerous condition.

In some cases, customers of the food vendors fight with each other or are hostile to Ralphs employees, the lawsuit further notes.

"On many occasions, store customers have been exposed to customers yelling profanities and driving recklessly," the lawsuit said.

Despite lodging complaints with the city and the Los Angeles Police Department, the lawsuit says that the store was unable to get the vendors to agree to move elsewhere.