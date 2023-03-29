Rainfall expected late Tuesday with yet another storm looming

Rain expected to fall late Tuesday with yet another storm on the way

Yet another storm is expected to hit Southern California this week, with rainfall expected to fall as soon as Tuesday evening in Ventura County, quickly heading towards Los Angeles.

With the region already working to recover from a series of powerful storms to have already hit since late-2022, the already saturated soil has many concerned with a number of landslides and sinkholes occurring in recent weeks.

Though the incoming storm, which is now classified as a bombogenesis or an explosive cyclogenesis, is only predicted to bring light-to-moderate precipitation, drivers are being warned of clogged commutes come Wednesday morning.

"This first band of rain will be steady but fairly short-lived, around six hours, and generally on the lighter side, mostly a tenth of an inch per hour or less, though locally up to a quarter-inch per hour in the foothills and mountains," according to the National Weather Service.

It is now the 13th time that a storm has tapped into the atmospheric river and the third noted bomb cyclone of the season.

The storm intensified as it moved over the Pacific Ocean towards Northern California, but is expected to weaken by the time it hits the Southland.

However, it could become more unstable as it sweeps through — heading east — with a possibility of thunderstorms thanks to the cold air already lingering over the region. Any thunderstorm will be capable of bringing lightning, heavy downpours, hail and strong winds, with a slight chance of developing into a more severe supercell.

Similar to the last storm to hit SoCal, waterspouts and tornadoes are a distinct possibility because of the wind crossover in high elevations, which could lead to a rotating storm effect.

Already the NWS has issued a winter storm warning for portions of the San Gabriel Mountains beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday and lasting until 2 p.m. Thursday. Anywhere between 6 to 12 inches are expected in communities located above 5,000 feet elevation, as well as winds reaching speeds up to 45 miles per hour.

A winter weather advisory has also been posted for the I-5 corridor in northern L.A. County, with traffic on the Grapevine expected to suffer from up to an inch of snowfall.

Dry but cool conditions will return come Friday, after the storm moves out late Thursday evening.